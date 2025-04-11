Fantasy Hockey
Jake Christiansen

Jake Christiansen Injury: Ruled out for Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Christiansen (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The 25-year-old suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's win over Buffalo, and while head coach Dean Evason doesn't yet have a timetable for Christiansen's return, he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Blue Jackets have just three regular-season games remaining after Saturday's matchup, and it's not yet clear whether Christiansen will be able to suit up in any of those contests.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets

