Jake DeBrusk News: Forces overtime Tuesday

DeBrusk scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

DeBrusk continues to have the finishing touch -- he has six goals and an assist over five games in December after ending November with five points over four contests. The winger's tally Tuesday helped the Canucks salvage a standings point after trailing 3-1 at one point. DeBrusk is up to 13 goals, nine assists, 64 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-3 rating over 27 appearances this season. As long as he's logging top-six minutes, he should be a reliable source of offense and hits.