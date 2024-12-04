Jake DeBrusk News: Keeps streak alive Tuesday

DeBrusk scored a goal and took six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

DeBrusk has been on fire lately, and he's been one of the most productive wingers in the league if considering the numbers over the last five games. He has six goals and one assist in that span, with three of those goals coming on the power play. On the season, DeBrusk is up to 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) across 24 contests. Eclipsing the career-high 50-point haul he delivered in the 2022-23 season while playing for the Bruins might not be a stretch for the 28-year-old.