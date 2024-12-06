Fantasy Hockey
Jake DeBrusk headshot

Jake DeBrusk News: Power-play goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots and added six hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

DeBrusk gave the Canucks some breathing room with his tally midway through the third period. He's been excellent on offense with nine goals and two helpers over his last seven games, and he's scored six times with one assist during his four-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger is thriving on the top line, and he's up to 12 goals, 21 points (seven on the power play), 55 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-6 rating through 25 appearances.

Jake DeBrusk
Vancouver Canucks
