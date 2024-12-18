Jake Evans News: Produces assist in win

Evans registered an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

Evans helped out on Joel Armia's goal 19 seconds into the game, which set the tone for the Canadiens' blowout win. Over eight outings in December, Evans has contributed a goal and four assists. He remains in a bottom-six role but often plays more than that assignment would suggest. He's at 16 points, 24 shots on net, 43 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 31 appearances, putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 29 points from 2021-22.