Jake Leschyshyn

Jake Leschyshyn News: Pens one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Leschyshyn inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Leschyshyn was let go by the Rangers this offseason after the team failed to issue him a qualifying offer. Considering the 26-year-old center failed to make an NHL appearance for the club last season -- and played in just one game for the Rangers the year prior -- his departure shouldn't come as a surprise. While NHL minutes could be easier to come by for Leschyshyn with Buffalo, he still figures to spend the bulk of his time in the minors with AHL Rochester.

Jake Leschyshyn
Buffalo Sabres

