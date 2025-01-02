Jake Oettinger News: Barely tested in win

Oettinger made 11 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

He wobbled briefly in the first period and allowed both Senators' goals in a span of just 24 seconds. But after that, Oettinger was barely challenged. He did stop Ridly Greig on a point-blank redirect on the power play in the second to keep the score 2-1. And he needed to be sharp to stop Shane Pinto on a shorthanded breakaway in the third to prevent a comeback. Oettinger sits seventh in the NHL with a 2.37 GAA, and his 18 wins are third behind Connor Hellebuyck (24) and Jacob Markstrom (19).