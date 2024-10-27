Jake Oettinger News: Bounces back vs. Chicago

Oettinger stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Oettinger gave up two goals in the third period after Dallas had raced to a 3-0 lead, but the star goaltender responded late in the contest to secure his fifth win of the season. One of the most consistent netminders over the last few years and a key piece in the Stars' contending status, Oettinger is enjoying an excellent start to the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-1-0 record, a 1.84 GAA and a .938 save percentage through six appearances.