Jake Oettinger News: Loses low-scoring game
Oettinger stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Oettinger has lost two of his last five starts despite allowing a total of seven goals in that span. The 26-year-old has had narrow margins for error lately amid a fairly quiet stretch for the Stars' offense. Oettinger dropped to 23-11-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. The Stars have a back-to-back up next -- they'll host the Golden Knights on Friday before visiting the Blues on Saturday. Expect Oettinger and Casey DeSmith to split those games.
