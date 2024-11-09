Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger News: Pulled in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Oettinger allowed four goals on 15 shots Saturday before being pulled in the second period. He was tagged with the loss in a 4-1 victory by the Jets.

Oettinger has had a rough November. He's 1-2-0 in three starts with 11 goals allowed, including 10 in those two losses. Both of the losses were to strong, playoff-bound teams -- Winnipeg and Florida. Oettinger has only won against teams currently outside the playoff picture. We're not sure if it's a trend yet -- the Stars have had a bit of an easier schedule so far. But it bears watching.

