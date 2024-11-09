Jake Oettinger News: Pulled in second period

Oettinger allowed four goals on 15 shots Saturday before being pulled in the second period. He was tagged with the loss in a 4-1 victory by the Jets.

Oettinger has had a rough November. He's 1-2-0 in three starts with 11 goals allowed, including 10 in those two losses. Both of the losses were to strong, playoff-bound teams -- Winnipeg and Florida. Oettinger has only won against teams currently outside the playoff picture. We're not sure if it's a trend yet -- the Stars have had a bit of an easier schedule so far. But it bears watching.