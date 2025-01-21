Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start versus Carolina
Oettinger was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll draw the home start against the Hurricanes, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Oettinger is coming off a 33-save effort in Sunday's 4-1 win over Detroit. The 26-year-old has been superb through seven outings in January, posting a 6-1-0 record, .932 save percentage and 1.83 GAA. Carolina ranks fifth in the NHL with 3.32 goals per game. The Hurricanes are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating Chicago 4-3 in overtime Monday.
