Jake Oettinger News: Starting Game 7

Oettinger will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Saturday in Game 7, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Oettinger has a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage in six playoff games. He was 36-18-4 with two shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 58 regular-season games in 2024-25. Colorado has generated the sixth-most goals per game (3.67) and the second-most shots per game (35.7) this postseason.