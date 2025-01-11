Jake Oettinger News: Wins fifth straight

Oettinger stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Montreal.

Oettinger and Sam Montembeault engaged in an old-fashioned goalie duel at Bell Centre. The Stars goalie was beat by Patrik Laine in the second period while Montreal was up two skaters, but that was it. The win was the fifth straight for Oettinger, who improved to 21-9-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and .910 save percentage over 31 starts. Dallas next heads to Ottawa on Sunday for the second of a back-to-back set.