Jakob Pelletier News: Links up with Bolts

Pelletier signed a three-year, $2.525 million contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Pelletier's deal is a two-way pact in the first season before moving to a one-way deal in the last two years. The 24-year-old will get a fresh start in an organization that has gotten good results out of unheralded depth players before. He had a total of 19 points in 49 outings between the Flames and the Flyers last season.