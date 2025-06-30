Jakob Pelletier News: Won't receive qualifying offer

The Flyers won't give Pelletier a qualifying offer, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday.

Pelletier generated seven goals, 19 points, 54 shots on net and 47 hits across 49 regular-season appearances between Philadelphia and Calgary in 2024-25. After being acquired from the Flames on Jan. 30, he averaged only 10:31 per game with the Flyers.