Jakub Lauko News: Tallies in win

Lauko scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

The Wild started this game poorly, but Lauko helped them turn it a around with a goal at 17:03 of the first period. The 24-year-old forward has earned three points over nine contests this season, which is decent production given he's averaging 10:13 of ice time. He's added 13 shots on net, 13 hits and nine blocked shots while seeing fourth-line usage. Outside of deep formats, Lauko doesn't make enough of an impact to help in fantasy.