Jakub Vrana headshot

Jakub Vrana News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Vrana scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Vrana put the Predators ahead 2-1 with a goal at 13:51 of the first period, and that stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old played in eight of Nashville's last nine games, earning two points and nine shots on net in that span. He produced nine goals, five assists, 47 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 39 appearances between the Predators and the Capitals this season. He'll be a free agent this summer, but he may have to settle for a two-way contract to stay in North America after playing with four different teams over the last three years.

