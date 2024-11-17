NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, November 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, Nov. 17

The National Hockey League has four games on tap for Sunday, including a clash between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights on NHL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

We'll focus on the three games starting at 8 p.m. ET and after, avoiding the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes, as that game has a puck drop of 5 p.m. ET. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

The Capitals (11-4-1) and the Golden Knights (11-4-2) meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The game is at 8 p.m. ET and can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

The Caps roll into this 2018 Stanley Cup Finals rematch after opening a three-game Western Conference road trip with a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The over is now 2-0-1 in the past three games after the over pushed at most shops Friday.

The Golden Knights doubled up the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 last time out on Friday, also pushing against the total at most shops. Vegas has won the past two games while going 4-1-1 across the past six outings and 8-2-1 in the previous 11 outings.

These teams met on October 15th at Capital One Arena, with Washington winning 4-2 as short underdogs at home as the over (5.5) cashed. Jakob Chychrun, Aliaksei Protas, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson scored for the home team, while Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson scored for the visitors.

Adin Hill stopped four goals on 22 shots in that loss, as Logan Thompson kicked aside 24 of the 26 shots he faced to beat his former team.

The home team has won the past four meetings since Vegas won in the nation's capital on November 1st, 2022. We'll lean into that trend on Sunday and back the home side.

Golden Knights ML (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken

The Rangers (10-4-1) and Kraken (9-8-1) square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, as New York kicks off a four-game road trip.

The Kraken faced the New York Islanders on Saturday, winning 3-2 behind Joey Daccord. Now they get the other New York team on no rest. Philipp Grubauer is expected to start for the home side.

Seattle has won a season-high four straight games, but playing the Blueshirts on no rest is problematic. Not only are the Kraken 0-2 in two games this season when playing on no rest but they have also been blanked 2-0 in both games.

Back the Rangers on the road in this one and go rather aggressively with it while also leaning into the under.

Rangers ML (-184 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Same-Game Parlay (+163 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

In the final game of the night, the Predators (5-10-3) and Canucks (9-4-3) meet in a playoff rematch from a season ago. Vancouver advanced after ousting Nashville in six games.

The Predators haven't seemed to recover, despite going out on a shopping spree in the offseason to seemingly better the team with Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, etc. The Preds are 0-1-2 in the past three games and 2-5-3 across the past 10 games, with just 2.0 goals per game (GPG) across the past 10 outings.

For the Canucks, they're playing on no rest after dispatching the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday at Rogers Arena. The Canucks have won five of the past seven games. They're a good bet to get the job done behind Kevin Lankinen in this one.

Canucks ML (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+711 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Rangers ML (-184) at Kraken

Under 6.5 Goals (-134) - Rangers at Kraken

Canucks ML (-128) vs. Predators

Golden Knights ML (-137) vs. Capitals

3-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+375 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Rangers ML (-184) at Kraken

Canucks ML (-128) vs. Predators

Golden Knights ML (-137) vs. Capitals

2-Leg NHL Parlay (+208 at FanDuel Sportsbook)