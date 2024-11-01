Jalen Chatfield News: Holding bottom-four role

Chatfield has not recorded a point through the Hurricanes' first nine games of the season.

While Chatfield hasn't chipped in any offense, he has 15 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 28-year-old defenseman is holding down a bottom-four role, averaging 18:12 of ice time. He had 22 points over 72 regular-season contests in 2023-24, which earned him a three-year contract. Chatfield's spot in the lineup is safe with the Hurricanes currently not rostering an extra healthy defenseman.