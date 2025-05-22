Jalen Chatfield News: Slated to play Thursday
Chatfield (undisclosed) is expected to play against Florida for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Chatfield missed the Hurricanes' previous two games. He has an assist, six PIM, eight shots, nine hits and 11 blocks across nine playoff outings this year. Scott Morrow is set to be a healthy scratch Thursday due to Chatfield's return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now