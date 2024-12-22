James Reimer News: Bounced by Boston

Reimer stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

There wasn't much Reimer could do on either goal -- Charlie Coyle got a breakaway coming out of the penalty box in the first period, and the netminder still stopped Coyle's first couple of shots before the puck got poked into the net in a scrum. Morgan Geekie's game-winner in the third then came on a blistering one-timer on a Boston power play. Reimer has seen action in three straight games, allowing three goals on 39 shots (.923 save percentage), and with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in a tailspin -- 0-7-2 over his last nine outings with a 4.10 GAA and .864 save percentage -- his backup could be in line for a bigger workload.