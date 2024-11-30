James Reimer News: Third loss of season

Reimer stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders. The third goal was an empty-netter with eight seconds left in the third period.

Reimer started in the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he didn't perform at his best and had to settle for another defeat and he sits at 1-3-0 in four appearances this season. However, and despite the record, it's worth noting Reimer has posted a save percentage of at least .890 in three of his four appearances. That said, his role as the backup behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen limits his upside considerably.