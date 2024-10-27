James Reimer News: Yields six goals in loss

Reimer stopped 28 of 34 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Reimer made his second start of the year and didn't do well. He's allowed nine goals on 66 shots so far while serving as backup to Lukas Dostal. John Gibson (abdomen) is traveling with the Ducks on their current road trip, which has two more stops with visits to the Islanders on Tuesday and the Penguins on Thursday. That means Reimer has likely run out of time to make a positive impression -- he could be waived once Gibson is ready to return.