Jamie Benn News: Finishes comeback on power play

Benn scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Benn scored for the third game in a row, and it was a game-winning goal near the tail end of a power play in overtime in a contest where the Stars overcame deficits of 3-0 and 4-3. The 35-year-old has five goals and three assists over his last seven outings as he continues to provide consistent offense since his move to the second line. For the season, Benn is at 11 goals, 28 points (seven on the power play), 77 shots on net, 56 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances.