Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins News: Brought up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Harkins was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Patrick Present fo The Hockey News reports.

Harkins could be immediately pressed into service versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday if Mason McTavish (upper body) remains unavailable, in addition to Robby Fabbri (lower body), who has already been ruled out. The 27-year-old Harkins has been on a tear in the minors this year with 17 points in 11 games and offers 200 games of NHL experience for the Ducks' bottom-six if called upon to suit up Wednesday.

Jansen Harkins
Anaheim Ducks
