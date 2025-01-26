Jansen Harkins News: Rare two-point game

Harkins scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Harkins had to settle for the secondary helper on Pavel Mintyukov's opening tally after creating some chaos in front of the net. Harkins was later rewarded with a goal of his own midway through the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old forward doesn't typically earn many points -- this was his first multi-point effort since May 1, 2022. In 2024-25, the fourth-line forward has six points, 29 shots on net, 85 hits and a minus-6 rating over 36 outings.