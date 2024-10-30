Jaret Anderson-Dolan Injury: Begins skating

Anderson-Dolan (foot) has begun skating back in Winnipeg while the team is on its two-game road trip, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Wednesday.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, Anderson-Dolan should probably still be considered week-to-week after suffering his broken foot. Even once given the all-clear, the winger is far from a lock to move into the lineup and could find himself sharing minutes with Alex Iafallo, David Gustafsson and Rasmus Kupari. As such, Anderson-Dolan is unlikely to offer more than low-end fantasy value this year.