FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busier than usual Friday with eight games on the slate. The Flames, Devils and Red Wings will all be playing the second game of a back-to-back with travel. Meanwhile, the Knights, Sharks, Panthers and Kings (who face each other) will be coming off two-day breaks.

Among the notable streaks, the Hurricanes are going for their fourth straight win while the Islanders will try to avoid their seventh straight loss.

Note the two late games, Flames at Kraken and Blue Jackets at Canucks, will also be available in the After Hours slate along with the Main slate.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. OTT ($6,500): Samsonov has been a steal at this price and since Matt Murray has been struggling, look for Samsonov to get his sixth straight start. He's 4-0-1 over the past week or so and will likely face Sens backup Anton Forsberg, who gets his first start in a week. He's taking over for the injured Cam Talbot and asides from a strong relief appearance against the Isles on Wednesday has struggled with 15 goals allowed in three games.

Pheonix Copley, LA at FLA ($7,200): Copley can be a dicey play because he has a relatively short track record, but he's been the Kings' best option this year and they have provided him with good goal support. The Panthers have allowed 13 goals in their past two games with their third-string goalie, Alex Lyon, but there will be some uncertainty in net. Spencer Knight is healthy but he's just returning from an injury and has not played since Jan. 8, while Sergei Bobrovsky will be a game-time decision due to injury.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. SJ ($8,800): You'll have to splurge for Raanta, who made a relief appearance Wednesday against the Stars and returns to the starting crease with an injury to Frederik Andersen. Raanta has been excellent despite not seeing much action lately and has not lost in regulation since Nov. 12. He has a 4-2-2/.930/1.81 line in his career against the Sharks.

VALUE PLAYS

Fabian Zetterlund, NJ at DAL ($4,100): There's no player on earth who could play beside Jack Hughes and not score a point. Despite drawing in and out of the lineup this season, Zetterlund played on the top line with Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich and assisted on Hughes' goal Thursday against the Preds. As long as Zetterlund stays in that spot, the odds of him scoring a point drastically increases.

Dakota Joshua, VAN vs. CBJ ($3,800): Joshua is a bottom-six grinder on most teams but he's been elevated to the second line with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser because he plays such a good two-way game and his strength helps create space for his linemates. He's one of the few players who received a bump in ice time under new coach Rick Tocchet and scored two points in two games.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, LA at FLA ($3,600): JAD has played very well lately, scoring two goals on five shots against the Blackhawks and added another four shots against the Flyers. Though he's playing on the third line on the depth chart, note Kevin Fiala is also on his line, and assisted on both of his goals against the Blackhawks. On top of that, both JAD and Fiala play on the Kings' top power play unit.

LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Auston Matthews (C - $10,100), Mitch Marner (W - $8,500), Michael Bunting (W - $5,800)

Marner is always excellent at home, as evidenced by his franchise-best 19-game point streak earlier this season, and Matthews is one of the league's best high-volume shooters, giving him a high floor. Bunting can be left off this line stack, but it's a good matchup for the Leafs with their momentum, having gone almost two weeks without a regulation loss. The Leafs have won four straight and eight of their past 11 against the Sens.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. SJ ($7,300): Burns faces his former team and carries a three-game point streak into this matchup. He continues to be a high-volume shooting machine with three shots on goal in seven straight games and quarterbacks the power play. The Sharks may have an excellent PK, but at 5-on-5 they will be thoroughly outplayed and still allow 3.71 goals per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Adam Boqvist, CBJ at VAN ($4,800): Boqivst should be a really good value play among defensemen. He's scored four assists in his past four games while quarterbacking the top power play unit, and on the Jackets defense ranks third in shot attempts per 60 minutes, behind Gavin Bayreuther and defensive partner Nick Blankenburg. The Canucks showed well in their first game under Rick Tocchet but were buried by the Kraken the following night. Even with a better defensive effort, Tocchet noted it was not a short-term fix, and note the Canucks have the worst PK in the league.

