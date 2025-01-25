Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson News: Nets two goals Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Robertson scored two goals in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Robertson went pointless in the 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but he returned to his recent scoring ways Friday by finding the back of the net for the fourth time across Dallas' last five games. The star winger has notched six points and two assists during that five-game stretch. On the season, Robertson has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) across 48 games, and if he can maintain this pace, he might reach the 80-point plateau for the third consecutive campaign.

