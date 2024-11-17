Jason Zucker News: Helps out on power play

Zucker logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Zucker has gone seven games without a goal, picking up three assists and nine shots on net in that span. The 32-year-old winger has done pretty well in a middle-six role with power-play time, earning 12 points (five on the power play), 23 shots on net, 10 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 18 contests. Zucker has peaked in the 40-50 point range most of the time, but that's enough offense to be worth a look in fantasy.