Jason Zucker News: Logs assist in win

Zucker notched an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Zucker set up Alex Tuch for the opening goal just 4:35 into the game. The 33-year-old Zucker slowed down a bit late in the season, earning five points over nine outings in April, but he was still a valuable veteran presence on a relatively young team. The winger ended the season with 53 points -- his most in any year since his career-high 64-point effort in 2017-18. Zucker added 143 shots on net, 68 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 73 appearances. He signed a two-year extension in March, so he'll be part of the Sabres' plans in 2025-26.