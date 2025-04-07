Fantasy Hockey
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Zucker scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Zucker has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The winger's tally early in the third period Sunday gave the Sabres their first lead of the contest. He's up to 21 goals, 51 points, 125 shots on net, 65 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 67 appearances while playing primarily in the Sabres' middle six this season.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
