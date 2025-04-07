Jason Zucker News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Zucker scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Zucker has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The winger's tally early in the third period Sunday gave the Sabres their first lead of the contest. He's up to 21 goals, 51 points, 125 shots on net, 65 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 67 appearances while playing primarily in the Sabres' middle six this season.