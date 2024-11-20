Jason Zucker News: Scores lone goal in win

Zucker scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Zucker opened the scoring 38 seconds into the third period, and that was the lone goal of the game. He snapped a seven-game goal drought with the tally -- the winger had three helpers (two on the power play) in that span. Zucker has been a middle-six fixture at even strength, but he's seeing top-unit power-play time in the absence of Tage Thompson (lower body). For the season, Zucker is up to four goals, 13 points (six on the power play), 26 shots on net, 25 PIM, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over 19 contests. He's worth a look in fantasy as long as he continues to be productive on offense, particularly with the man advantage.