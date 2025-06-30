Jaxon Nelson News: Will be UFA

Nelson was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Bruins and will be an unrestricted free agent, the team announced Monday.

Nelson has yet to play a game in the NHL, spending the duration of his pro career in the AHL since finishing his five-year NCAA career at the University of Minnesota. Last season, the 25-year-old had two goals and seven assists in 35 games with AHL Providence. He'll likely be looking for a minor-league deal in an attempt to continue his pro career in North America.