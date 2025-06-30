Menu
Jaxon Nelson News: Will be UFA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 3:29pm

Nelson was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Bruins and will be an unrestricted free agent, the team announced Monday.

Nelson has yet to play a game in the NHL, spending the duration of his pro career in the AHL since finishing his five-year NCAA career at the University of Minnesota. Last season, the 25-year-old had two goals and seven assists in 35 games with AHL Providence. He'll likely be looking for a minor-league deal in an attempt to continue his pro career in North America.

Jaxon Nelson
 Free Agent
