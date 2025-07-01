Menu
Jaycob Megna News: Signs two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 3:18pm

Megna inked a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Megna featured in just eight regular-season contests for the Panthers this past year in which he failed to register a point. The 32-year-old blueliner figures to be a depth piece for Vegas, which will probably result in him playing limited minutes or even spending time in the minors.

Jaycob Megna
Vegas Golden Knights
