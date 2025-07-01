Jaycob Megna News: Signs two-year deal
Megna inked a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Megna featured in just eight regular-season contests for the Panthers this past year in which he failed to register a point. The 32-year-old blueliner figures to be a depth piece for Vegas, which will probably result in him playing limited minutes or even spending time in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now