This was Malott's 15th career game, and he was able to come away with his first career goal. It was originally credited to linemate Joel Armia, but a scoring revision during the second intermission indicated that Malott got a touch on the puck at the net front. The 29-year-old Malott has started 2025-26 in a fourth-line role, though he's averaging just 6:27 of ice time while adding six hits and seven PIM over two games. Even if he stays in the lineup over Samuel Helenius, Malott offers little upside for fantasy.