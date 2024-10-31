Fantasy Hockey
Jeff Skinner News: Ends slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Skinner logged an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Skinner snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Zach Hyman tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Skinner had posted points in four straight outings prior to his slump. It's not unusual for his output to come in bunches, but he hasn't been immune from the Oilers' early struggles. Skinner has five points, 36 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances, though he should see steady top-six minutes while Connor McDavid (ankle) is sidelined, which has led to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shifting from left wing to center.

