Jeremie Poirier News: Pens one-year deal

Poirier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Poirier has spent the last three seasons with AHL Calgary after he was selected in the third round, 72nd overall, in 2020. Poirier had five goals and 37 assists over 71 regular-season appearances with the Wranglers in 2024-25. He could make his NHL debut in 2025-26 but is likely to spend most, if not all, of the season in the AHL.