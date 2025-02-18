Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Set for extended absence

Lauzon (lower body) will be shelved for 4-6 weeks, the Predators announced Tuesday.

Given his recovery timeline, Lauzon will be out of action for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner has been sidelined since Dec. 31 versus the Wild. Injuries have limited Lauzon to just 28 games this year in which he registered one assist, 25 assists and 37 PIM while dishing out 127 hits.