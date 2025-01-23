Jeremy Swayman Injury: Injury considered minor

Head coach Joe Sacco said before Thursday's game against the Senators that Swayman is dealing with a minor upper-body injury, Joe McDonald of The Hockey News reports.

Sacco hinted after Wednesday's game against the Devils that Swayman was dealing with an injury following his early exit from the matchup, and it's now been revealed that the netminder is dealing with an upper-body injury. However, Sacco also said Thursday that he's "cautiously optimistic" that Swayman will be available for Saturday's game against Colorado, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Joonas Korpisalo will serve as the starting goaltender against Ottawa on Thursday, while Michael DiPietro will be available as the backup.