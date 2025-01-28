Jeremy Swayman News: Allows two hat tricks in loss

Swayman made 26 saves in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

He allowed six goals. Swayman surrendered hat tricks to both Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka. Swayman is 3-6-1 in his last 10 starts, and he's never really found his game since his contract hold-out. His .895 save percentage and 3.03 GAA are the worst of his career. Bruins fans are raging online about that contract already being an albatross, but we're cutting him some slack. It's hard to get in the groove after missing training camp. Swayman may be available in a trade in keeper and dynasty leagues if his manager thinks the online chatter is real. This year is a blip.