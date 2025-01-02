Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Swayman was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll defend the road cage against the Rangers.

Swayman has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last six outings, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.65 GAA and one shutout. After a slow start to the season, the 26-year-old backstop is 13-11-3 in 27 outings to go with a 2.90 GAA and .891 save percentage. Given how well Swayman has been performing, he should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now