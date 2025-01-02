Jeremy Swayman News: First goalie off

Swayman was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll defend the road cage against the Rangers.

Swayman has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last six outings, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.65 GAA and one shutout. After a slow start to the season, the 26-year-old backstop is 13-11-3 in 27 outings to go with a 2.90 GAA and .891 save percentage. Given how well Swayman has been performing, he should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.