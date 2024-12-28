Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Swayman will protect the home goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman will get the second half of a back-to-back set after Joonas Korpisalo was tagged for six goals in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday. While Swayman is 6-1-1 in December, that has come with a 2.95 GAA and an .874 save percentage over eight appearances. As Friday showed, Columbus has a potentially strong offense, so this could be another challenging matchup for the 26-year-old netminder.

