Jeremy Swayman News: Guarding goal Saturday

Swayman will protect the home goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman will get the second half of a back-to-back set after Joonas Korpisalo was tagged for six goals in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday. While Swayman is 6-1-1 in December, that has come with a 2.95 GAA and an .874 save percentage over eight appearances. As Friday showed, Columbus has a potentially strong offense, so this could be another challenging matchup for the 26-year-old netminder.