Jeremy Swayman News: Stumbles in shootout against Sens

Swayman stopped 39 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Senators.

He was by far the busier goalie during the first 65 minutes, as the Bruins got out-shot 44-28, but the visitors still grabbed a 5-3 lead midway through the third period before Swayman allowed goals to Nick Jensen and Josh Norris in the final four minutes to force OT. He then got out-waited by Tim Stutzle for the only successful shootout attempt. The five goals were the most Swayman had given up since Dec. 10, but he's bean getting little help from his defense of late -- he's faced more than 40 shots in three straight starts, and he's been beaten at least three times in five of his last six outings, going 2-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .912 save percentage over that stretch.