Jesper Boqvist News: Scores in Monday's win

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Boqvist stayed on the third line with a move to the wing after Aleksander Barkov's return from a lower-body injury moved Anton Lundell down the lineup. The goal ended a four-game dry spell for Boqvist. The 25-year-old forward is unlikely to see anything more than bottom-six minutes when the Panthers have all of their top forwards available. He's produced four points, 10 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 contests this season.