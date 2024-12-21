Jesper Wallstedt News: Gets no help in loss

Wallstedt stopped 19 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Jets.

Wallstedt has lost both of his NHL appearances this season. He's given up eight goals on 51 shots. The Wild didn't do him any favors Saturday, failing to score on their 19 shots against Connor Hellebuyck in the contest. Wallstedt continues to serve as backup to Marc-Andre Fleury while Filip Gustavsson (lower body) is on the mend. The Wild have one more game before the holiday break, Monday at home versus the Blackhawks, so it's unclear when Wallstedt might see his next action.