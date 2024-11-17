Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Finds assist Sunday

Kotkaniemi notched an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kotkaniemi didn't enjoy the offensive success of his linemates -- Martin Necas had two goals and two assists while Eric Robinson added a goal and two helpers. Still, Kotkaniemi has three points over his last four games and may be getting back to a more acceptable level of offense after struggling early in November. The 24-year-old is at two goals, nine assists, 40 shots on net, 14 PIM, 13 hits and a plus-10 rating through 17 outings overall.