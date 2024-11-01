Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Finds twine in blowout win

Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added four PIM in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

Kotkaniemi has had a strong start to the year, though his goal in the third period Thursday was his first tally of the season. The 24-year-old has done this before -- he posted 10 points in 10 games last October before adding just 17 points over the rest of the 2023-24 regular season. He's at seven points, 15 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through nine contests this campaign, but fantasy managers may want to see him sustain that offense a bit longer before adding him to their rosters.