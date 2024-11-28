Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Scores game-tying goal

Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Kotkaniemi has three points over his last six contests. In that span, he's dropped from the second line to the fourth line, swapping spots with Jack Drury. Kotkaniemi is up to three goals, 10 helpers, 44 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 22 outings this season. He's had trouble sustaining offense over long stretches, but he can be an effective depth scorer in bursts. He shouldn't be relied on for power-play production.