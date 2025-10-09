Although Greaves saw limited playing time for the Blue Jackets last year, he had a stellar late-season performance that nearly propelled the team to the playoffs. Overall, he went 7-2-2 with a 1.91 GAA and .938 save percentage over 11 regular-season appearances, and he'll be rewarded with the Opening Night start to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Elvis Merzlikins should still see his fair share of playing time this season, but it seems as though Greaves will have ample opportunities to make an impact.